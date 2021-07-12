Phore Market Capitalization Reaches $4.76 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $6,710.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.01 or 0.00304248 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,434,338 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

