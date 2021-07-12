Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.11. 5,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 138,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

