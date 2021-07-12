Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $22.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Perion Network stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 14.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

