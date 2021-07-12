Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

PFGC stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

