PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

