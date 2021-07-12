Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,538 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of PENN opened at $73.32 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

