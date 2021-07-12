Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader Sells 133 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 133 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $14,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PAYX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.67. 1,452,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $112.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

