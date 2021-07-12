Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Position Raised by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP raised its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Paya worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $21,815,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

PAYA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.67. 11,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

