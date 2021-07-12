Paul J. Sekhri Sells 1,839 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.61, for a total transaction of $552,821.79.

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.87. 493,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,224. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

