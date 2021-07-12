Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50.

NYSE HCAT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.