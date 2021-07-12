Parian Global Management LP Reduces Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Parian Global Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,425 shares during the period. Personalis makes up 1.3% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.27% of Personalis worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 98.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 393.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Personalis in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

PSNL traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $23.33. 11,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,712 shares of company stock worth $2,616,234 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

