Parian Global Management LP Raises Position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)

Parian Global Management LP grew its position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions makes up 2.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 170,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:DFHTU remained flat at $$15.65 during midday trading on Monday. 668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

