Parian Global Management LP Acquires New Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,054,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,000. LendingClub accounts for 8.0% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. 3,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,905. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares valued at $90,024. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

