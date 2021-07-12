Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parex Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.39.

PXT opened at C$22.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

