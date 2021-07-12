Pai Liu Sells 2,492 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80.

Shares of WISH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 38,454,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,005,318. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

