Pai Liu Sells 2,492 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80.
Shares of WISH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 38,454,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,005,318. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.
ContextLogic Company Profile
Featured Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.