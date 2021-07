Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXBDF. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $19.20.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

