Ossiam Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ossiam purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $276.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

