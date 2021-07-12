Ossiam Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.99 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

