Ossiam Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

