Ossiam Has $133,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 506.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.87 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.97. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

