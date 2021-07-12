Ossiam Acquires Shares of 1,319 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $96.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.28. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

