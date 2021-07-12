Ossiam Acquires New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

