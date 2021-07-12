Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.94.

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

OR stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.73. 307,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,320. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 68.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

