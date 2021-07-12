OrganiGram’s (OGI) Hold Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.47.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

