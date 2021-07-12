Oraichain Token Achieves Market Cap of $10.92 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.34 or 0.00016118 BTC on popular exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $344,869.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00899732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

