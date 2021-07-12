Open Predict Token Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $674,932.66 and approximately $22,278.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00922839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044988 BTC.

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

