Open Platform Price Tops $0.0029 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $50,741.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

