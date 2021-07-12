Open Platform (OPEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,741.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $50,741.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.82 or 0.00897993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

