Omni Partners LLP Takes Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 293,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,955,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGRWU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

