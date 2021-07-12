Omni Partners LLP Takes $5.05 Million Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,620,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUDS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 10,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

