Omni Partners LLP Invests $21.93 Million in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,645,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,925,000. Boston Private Financial makes up 1.1% of Omni Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BPFH stock remained flat at $$14.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

