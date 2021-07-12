Omni Partners LLP Buys Shares of 210,455 Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.69% of Fly Leasing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth about $843,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. 4,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fly Leasing Limited has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $516.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Fly Leasing had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

