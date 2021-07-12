Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:OLMA) CTO Sells $297,600.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00.

OLMA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 89,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,054. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

