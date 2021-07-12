OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OFS. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

