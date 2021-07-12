Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

OCUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.46. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

