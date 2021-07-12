OctoFi Trading 23.9% Lower This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $128,869.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $8.49 or 0.00025577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00895565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005446 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

