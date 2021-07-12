Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $257.01 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00895972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

