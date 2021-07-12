NVIDIA Co. (NYSE:NVDA) Director Sells $2,852,880.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NYSE:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.22, for a total value of $2,852,880.00.

Shares of NYSE NVDA traded up $18.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $820.14. 411,999 shares of the company traded hands.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.