Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:NXR opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $20.44.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.