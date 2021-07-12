Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE JRI opened at $16.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
