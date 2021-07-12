Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

