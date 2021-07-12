Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NXJ opened at $15.63 on Monday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
