Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

