Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 132,999 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,999 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $158,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 683.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 67,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.2% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 33.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,084,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Cerner stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.42. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

