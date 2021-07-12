Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $200.58 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $200,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,355,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,259,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $190.22 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.