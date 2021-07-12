Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $179.26 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,137 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $179,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.