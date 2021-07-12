Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $156.06 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of CMS Energy worth $156,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,990,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 143,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

