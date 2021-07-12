Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $150.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,810 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $150,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,512,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.24 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 137.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

