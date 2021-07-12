Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $164,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $16.12 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

