nOS (NOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00113565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00160887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,229.70 or 1.00344453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00959103 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.